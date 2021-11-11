This free online tool aims to help veterans and military families discuss health care coverage

AARP salutes the service and sacrifice of America’s veterans, military, and their families.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

As the nation recognizes Veterans Day on Nov. 11, it’s a time to honor and pay respect to those who have fought for the United States of America.

The nonprofit organization AARP is proud to salute the service and sacrifice of America’s veterans, military and their families. “With over 4 million members nationwide who have served our country, we have a long history of providing free resources, important information, and timely programming to meet your unique needs.”

AARP is making it quick and easy to access those free resources and other tools for veterans and military families.

Things to keep in mind for AARP’s Health Benefits Navigator:

Never assume your eligibility until you’ve made a full inquiry with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) or the Department of Defense (DOD).

This guidebook will help veterans, their families and caregivers to learn more about health benefits provided through VA and DOD.

Identify how to get help from representatives who have experience and knowledge of the VA’s benefits process.

This tool provided by AARP is essential right now, as nearly 60% of all veterans are eligible for VA health care services, and less than half of those eligible veterans use VA health benefits, according to a RAND study.

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, veterans and their families struggled with where to begin when deciding the best path for their health care needs.

With more than 340,000 veterans diagnosed with COVID-19 and almost 15,000 deaths reported by the VA medical centers – access to health care is a growing concern, as stated by AARP.

AARP, the nation’s largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization, says it’s dedicated to empowering Americans ages 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. The group works to strengthen communities and advocate for what matters most to families, such as health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment.

To access AARP’s veterans and military families health benefits navigator, visit AARP.org/VetsHealthNavigator.