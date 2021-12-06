San Antonio holiday traditions: 3 things to do as Christmas draws closer

First Baptist Church of San Antonio presents Christmas At First ”The Work of Christmas” on Dec. 11.

All is calm, all is bright, all is well.

As Christmas is approaching in a few weeks, it seems like there’s so much to do with so little time.

We’ve compiled three ways to get the most out of holiday cheer in San Antonio this Christmas season.

1. See twinkle lights along the River Walk.

Now through Jan. 22, 2022, the famous holiday lights on the San Antonio River Walk will be showcased for the community to enjoy for free, with more than 100,000 lights (2,250 strings of light!) draped on the bald cypress trees.

2. Support local businesses at the Pearl Historic District.

Each Saturday, the farmers market is set up at the Pearl Historic District, dedicated to local farmers and ranchers selling fresh produce for the holiday season, and Sundays are geared at local artisans offering home goods and crafts.

Plus, at night you can experience magical Christmas lights illuminating the iconic area.

3. Attend Christmas Eve service.

The worship ministry at First Baptist Church of San Antonio, along with choirs, ensembles and band are getting ready to present, “Christmas at First: The Work of Christmas” in person on Dec. 11-12 at 6 p.m. for the community to enjoy for free.

First Baptist Church of San Antonio will also host a Christmas Eve service on Dec. 24 at 4:45 p.m. Plus, tune in to KSAT 12 for a special Christmas Day broadcast of the message on Dec. 25 at 11 a.m.

