Experience Christmas on a whole new level at this cavern

Natural Bridge Caverns is hosting “Christmas at the Caverns” weekends through Dec. 23 filled with live carols sung in the caverns, a stunning walk-thru light stroll with hundreds of twinkling trees and holiday scenes, a giant musical Christmas tree, a synthetic skating rink, and, of course, Spelunker Claus.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Looking for holiday fun for the whole family to enjoy?

Natural Bridge Caverns is sprucing up the caves with some holiday cheer with Christmas at the Caverns on weekends through Dec. 23.

Guests can enjoy live carols sung in the caverns, a stunning walk-thru light stroll with hundreds of twinkling trees and holiday scenes, a giant musical Christmas tree, a synthetic skating rink and, of course, Spelunker Claus.

Natural Bridge Caverns, which is family-owned and operated, is the largest underground cavern nestled in the scenic Texas Hill Country.

Here are six fun things to do this year at the Christmas at the Caverns holiday event:

1) Caroling in the caverns

Get your caroling voice out and sing songs of the season within the majestic chambers of the caverns. There will be choirs and professional singing groups from all over Texas featured.

2) Trail of lights

A walk through 1/3 of a mile of Christmas lights in the Texas Hill Country will definitely get you in the holiday spirit. This attraction is included in the Christmas admission ticket.

Ad

3) AMAZEn’ reindeer roundup

Enjoy navigating through a 5,000 square foot maze that’s decorated for the holidays. Be the first to find Rudolph and Santa’s other eight reindeer. This attraction is included in the Christmas admission ticket.

4) Skating for the whole family

The caverns have skates of all sizes for guests to show off their skills on the synthetic ice skating rink.

5) Visit Santa

Bring the kids for story time with Santa as “Spelunker” Claus, who will be on hand during Christmas at the Caverns for photos. Visit and take your own photo -- it’s all included in the Christmas admission ticket.

6) Christmas campfire

Warm your Christmas spirits up sitting around a cozy campfire with colorful lights, family games and live entertainment. S’mores, hot chocolate, wassail, eggnog and other savory treats are available for purchase.

Each guest who brings a nonperishable food item to donate to the New Braunfels Food Bank will receive a free s’mores kit to roast over the campfire.

Ad

To learn more, click or tap here.

Natural Bridge Caverns is located at 26495 Natural Bridge Caverns Road.