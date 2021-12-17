As seen on SA Live - Friday, December 17, 2021

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, it’s our SA Live Classic Christmas Special!

Need the perfect gift idea? We check out all the fabulous jewelry at James Avery!

Then, hop on a magical train ride decked out in Christmas lights at the Texas Transportation Museum this weekend and even see Santa!

Make some family memories over the holidays at the San Antonio Zoo, where you can even ride a camel!

Plus, we do some line-dancing and see the lights a the Old West Christmas Light Fest at Enchanted Springs Ranch.

We go caroling on the river with Go Rio Cruises! Big thanks to the folks over at Starline Costumes for loaning us our Dickens attire. However, we do leave the singing to the professionals over at Natural Bridge Caverns where you can hear carols sung in a cave!

Ad

Get ready to dig in to some festive food! We cook up a holiday dishes with Sizzling with Sabdi and Eat FBG with Chef Leo Aguirre.

Also, the holiday sheer is here! Make some family memories at Kinder Fest - A Dickens Celebration.

Get ready to win big! It’s day 12 of our biggest giveaway of the year with your chance to win 12 free gifts in our 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway!

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, smart TV or smartphone.

You can watch the full show in the video below.