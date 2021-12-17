San Antonio Zoo Lights holding bigger, brighter Christmas celebrations with Santa and Mrs. Claus

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Trying to find something fun to do with the kids for the holiday season?

The San Antonio Zoo’s annual Christmas celebration Whataburger Zoo Lights is bigger and brighter than ever this year, with two new 32-foot LED trees that are a must-see for the family.

As the animals sleep for the night, the zoo grounds awaken with magical lights and holiday cheer.

Once you enter Zoo Lights, you can start with the all-new Holiday Sing-Along Express train ride, and experience festivities under the sea in the new Water Wonderland realm, with light-up jellyfish and sea creatures all around.

Throughout Zoo Lights, be sure to encounter the savanna with life-sized illuminated animals, like a 15-foot-tall giraffe in Starry Safari, and enjoy a stroll-and-sip hot cocoa while being surrounded by the bright glow of the new walk-through light tunnel.

The high-energy Lakeside Light Show is back with pixel technology, combined with a custom soundtrack of Christmas and Latin songs.

Ad

Activities at the San Antonio Zoo are endless -- you can also roast s’mores, decorate cookies with Mrs. Claus, and visit Santa.

Zoo Lights is for all ages and is included with admission. To learn more about upcoming events, click or tap here.