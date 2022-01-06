Two new gyms to try in San Antonio

Thomas Roe shares his passion for fitness at his new gym, Local Moves Studio

SAN ANTONIO – If your resolution is to shed some pounds here are two new gyms in San Antonio.

The first is Local Moves Studio. Owner Thomas Roe brings decades of experience in the fitness world from Los Angeles. His gym is located at 914 E. El Mira Street.

What you need to know:

They use a buddy system for accountability

workouts are every hour starting at 5 a.m.

The only gym in town with the skier-row machine combo

Right now you can get a handful of classes for $45.

Trainers at Madabolic put our Jen Tobias-Struski through a strength-based workout

MADabolic is located at 17022 Fiesta Texas Drive, building 400 suite 101. This is the “only” gym in San Antonio doing strength-inspired intervals.

What you need to know:

focuses on strength training

classes are less than an hour in length

They have different strength levels to accommodate everyone

You can get five free classes using promo code: KSAT12.