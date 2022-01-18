Camp 1604 serves up “s’moretinis” and archery fun

SA Live's Jen Tobias tries out some archery (doesn't go as planned) + samples the cocktails at Camp 1604

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re looking for the newest Instagram-worthy spot in San Antonio, Camp 1604 may be for you.

The 12,000 sq. ft venue combines an 8,000 square foot outside space and a 4,000 square foot interior.

Along with camp-inspired cocktails, they have beer on tap, outdoor games, adult see-saws and it’s pet-friendly too.

Holy Smoke BBQ & Taquitos food truck is also on-site, so there’s no shortage of food--the SA Live team recommends the 5-pound brisket cheese fries.

Camp 1604 is located at 5535 North Loop 1604 near Top Golf and Andretti’s Indoor Karting and is 21+ only.

Hours for Camp 1604 are 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays.