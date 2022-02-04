BBQ influencers ‘meat’ up for epic event

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re looking to impress with open-fire cooking recipes or just looking for ideas, we’ve got you covered.
Al Frugoni, with FuegosTx, invited several North American social media influencers and chefs to get a taste of Texas grilling and share their genuine love for outdoor cooking.
So fire up the grill and give these accounts a follow:
• @DarkSideOfTheGrill on Instagram
• @SeattleButchersWife on Instagram
• @AdventuresOfaFatGuy on Instagram
• @blvk_smokesbbq187 on Instagram
• @BigJavs_BBQ on Instagram
• @AlFrugoni on TikTok
Here are some other accounts you should be following:
Click here for more info on FuegosTX and Al Frugoni.
Happy cooking!