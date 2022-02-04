BBQ influencers ‘meat’ up for epic event

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re looking to impress with open-fire cooking recipes or just looking for ideas, we’ve got you covered.

Al Frugoni, with FuegosTx, invited several North American social media influencers and chefs to get a taste of Texas grilling and share their genuine love for outdoor cooking.

“We share the same passion about food...open-fire...getting together...[it was an] amazing meet up.” Al Frugoni, FuegosTX

So fire up the grill and give these accounts a follow:

• @DarkSideOfTheGrill on Instagram

Mel Chmilar Jr., @DarkSideOfTheGrill (KSAT)

• @SeattleButchersWife on Instagram

Misty Banchero, @SeattleButchersWife (KSAT)

• @AdventuresOfaFatGuy on Instagram

Willy Soto Jr., @AdventuresOfAFatGuy (KSAT)

• @blvk_smokesbbq187 on Instagram

Eduardo Gonzalez, @blvk_smokesbbq187 (KSAT)

• @BigJavs_BBQ on Instagram

Javier Mejia, @BigJavs_BBQ (KSAT)

• @AlFrugoni on TikTok

Al Frugoni, @AlFrugoni (KSAT)

Here are some other accounts you should be following:

• @livefirerepublic

• @tfti.bbq

• @blazingstarbbq

• @superskewer_bbq

• @cptnron302

Click here for more info on FuegosTX and Al Frugoni.

Happy cooking!