These party planning pros have your playbook for ultimate watch party set-up

Jen Tobias-Struski teams up with the party planning pros for the ultimate watch party set-up, food and games

SAN ANTONIO – Design an unforgettable spread this Sunday for the “big game” with help from the teams at Carla Royder Designs & Co.

Here is their list of watch party tips:

1. Create a sweet treat charcuterie board with candy, cookies, and (championship) ring pops

2. Get some fun turf squares from Amazon or your go-to hardware store to create that game day decor

3. Make a hotdog self-serve bar

4. Buffalo wing cups: use small plastic cups, add ranch or blue cheese to the bottom and top with a few wings and carrots or celery

5. Add a “fry” board, complete with a variety of french fries and lots of dipping sauces

6. Fill your sink with ice and drinks, for easy grab-and-go

Pro tip: set up all your bowls the night before with labels to help the stress-free process on watch party day.

