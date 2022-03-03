78º

As seen on SA Live - Thursday, March 3, 2022

Anniversary event at local brewery, jerk jackfruit is ‘Jamaican’ us hungry + specials at Las Palapas

Diana Winters, Executive Producer, SA Live

SAN ANTONIO – An anniversary event at a local brewery, jerk jackfruit is “Jamaican” us hungry and specials at Las Palapas! It’s all today on SA Live.

Alamo Beer Company is celebrating its 1-year birthday this weekend with a special event. Plus, they have new beers and food to try!

Speaking of birthdays, the Las Palapas at Loop 1604 and Hwy. 281 on the North Side is celebrating its first anniversary with a week of deals.

Austin Gilliam, a New Braunfels-based musician, performs an original song for us.

Also, the Jerk Shack is giving us a taste of its jerk chicken and jerk jackfruit - a great idea for Lent - and they have a new location!

Happy Space - a day early! Rancho Díaz has the plants to spruce up your living space. Check out the store at The Pearl.

