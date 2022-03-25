81º

As seen on SA Live - Friday, March 25, 2022

Lights, camera, action! Movies, magic, Oscars + popcorn

Fiona Gorostiza, SA Live Host

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, the biggest night in movies, requires the biggest screen! Movie theatres are no longer the only place you can go for that big screen. The folks from Slab Cinema show us the new fun way to watch movies and how you can bring this big screen to your next party or event!

Plus, you can’t have a movie night without popcorn! We take this snack to the next level with Alamo City Popcorn!

Then, Giancarlo Bernini, a world-class magician, has a number of tricks inspired by famous films and television shows. You can see him this weekend at the Magician’s Agency Theatre!

Also, we’re talking to author and expert, Catherine Lester, all about the Academy Awards.

We also chat with Camila Alves McConaughey, who just released a new children’s book about encouraging kiddos to eat healthier. Check out her event here.

