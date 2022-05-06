“Some Elbow Room” is building home offices, she-sheds + more, right in your backyard

Jen Tobias-Struski meets the sisters behind "Some Elbow Room" in today's Happy Space

SAN ANTONIO – Whether you’re looking to “get away” to enjoy your favorite hobby, or you may need an extra mother-in-law suite for grandma, Some Elbow Room is making it easy to do so with their custom tiny houses.

“My husband and I had an argument during COVID over all my art stuff being around, so I asked him, basically to build me a shed-shed,” Erin Callahan, co-owner, said.

Callahan kept requesting more for that “she-shed,” including air conditioning--that’s when the idea sparked to create this business that can make the process easy. Logging on their website, you’ll find an easy “build your Elbow Room” tool, to quickly get an estimate.

“My absolute favorite is the granny pods,” Callahan said. “I’m loving how people are bringing in their families together.”

Callahan brought her sister, Amy Moody, onboard as the business continues to grow.

“My favorite projects are the ones where people get to explore their hobbies,” Moody said.

The pair say they work well together, they also live right next door to each other.

“We’ve learned to work really well together,” Moody said.

Moody tells me they also help to take care of all the Home Owners Association paperwork as well.

