SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Monday, June 13, 2022

Father’s Day meal ideas, art summer camps + a summer skin survival guide!

Fiona Gorostiza, SA Live Host

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, Father’s Day is coming up and Dad deserves the best! You might think he’s tough to shop for but, sometimes a great homemade meal is enough to put a smile on his face! Chef Adrian Perez, from Complete Eats is here to show us a ton of great meal ideas for Father’s Day.

Then, if you are looking for some fun activities to keep your children busy, there’s one spot that combines cooking and art classes! We check out a summer camp at Ms. Sue’s Art Studio!

Plus, Elsa Fernandez from Eye Candy Boutique is here with a summer skin survival guide!

Also, lots of dogs are looking for their forever homes. We fill you in on God’s Dogs Rescue United Adoption Event.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.

