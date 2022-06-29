Taking control of diabetes during Men’s Health Awareness Month

1 in 8 San Antonio residents have been diagnosed with diabetes. In partnership with Metro Health. #ksat12 #ad #sanantonio

Did you know June is Men’s Health Month?

During Men’s Health Month, Metro Health is encouraging men to take control of their health by taking other important steps, such as making healthy food choices, staying active, quitting smoking, getting regular checkups and taking care of their mental health.

A big concern for men in San Antonio is diabetes. Julius Hunter, Metro Heath manager, said when it comes to diabetes in San Antonio, they like to focus on three things:

Diabetes Prevalence: 1 in 8 San Antonio residents have been diagnosed with diabetes. Pre-diabetes: Pre-diabetes means you are at a higher risk for developing diabetes. 1 in 3 San Antonio residents are at risk for pre-diabetes. Hospitalization rates: This means people who have diabetes, but they are not controlling their diabetes appropriately. San Antonio has a higher than average hospitalizations rate, which is higher than the state and national average, according to Hunter.

Men also have a higher rate of severe complications due to diabetes. That’s including amputations, kidney problems and problems with vision.

“There’s a whole stereotype about men not seeking care, not going to the doctor, using others for that support, so we do see that bare out in the statistics. That they do have those higher rates of complications,” said Hunter.

Metro Health offers free education classes where they can learn how to prevent or delay diabetes, or even manage and control diabetes. You can find more information on diabeteshelpsa.com.