As seen on SA Live - Friday, July 22, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live we are sampling some of the noodle-based soups from the newest foodie spot in the San Antonio area. Ten Seconds Noodles is showing us some of their customer favorites.

Plus, add some pops of color to your happy space! We meet local artist Gio DiZurita. She shares her inspiration for her vibrant paintings.

Need to cool off and let loose? We take you to ZDT Amusement park where you can enjoy rollercoasters and water rides too!

Get those arms ready, we are taking on the push-up challenge from MacFit Athletics. They are in the studio to share their mission to push for healthier lifestyles.

Happy National Tequila Day! (it’s this weekend, but we celebrate now) La Familia Cortez is sharing some of their tequila-inspired deals as we head into the weekend.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.