81º

LIVE

SA Live

Pie, oh pie! Get a slice of junkberry pie from Royers Pie Haven

Tara Steele shares her inspiration behind her pie shop in Round Top, Texas

Jennifer Struski, SA Live Multimedia Journalist

Tags: royers pie haven, sa live, SA Live, Round Town, junkberry pie
Tara Steele, owner of Royers Pie Haven and author of "Eat. Pie. Love" stops by the SA Live set to share her junkberry pie

SAN ANTONIO – Round Top, Texas is known as the “antique capital of the world,” but if you’re making the road trip for some shopping, why not stop by Royers Pie Haven for a slice of heaven?

Tara Steele is the owner of the shop that’s serving up an array of pies.

“To be able to walk into your business and still be filled with pure joy,” Steel described her feelings for her family business.

Steele tells us the apple pie is the customer favorite, but Texas Trash is also a favorite.

Steele is also the author of “Eat. Pie. Love” a recipe book filled with inspirational devotions. For more on Royers Pie Haven, click here.

You can use the promo code “SALIVE10″ to get $10 off your pie order or shipment.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jennifer Tobias-Struski loves her hometown of San Antonio, and is proud to celebrate it every day working on SA Live. The Emmy-Award winning producer hosts the Mom-Day series, featuring fun, family-themed segments from crafting to fashion hacks every Monday.

email