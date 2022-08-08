Pie, oh pie! Get a slice of junkberry pie from Royers Pie Haven

Tara Steele, owner of Royers Pie Haven and author of "Eat. Pie. Love" stops by the SA Live set to share her junkberry pie

SAN ANTONIO – Round Top, Texas is known as the “antique capital of the world,” but if you’re making the road trip for some shopping, why not stop by Royers Pie Haven for a slice of heaven?

Tara Steele is the owner of the shop that’s serving up an array of pies.

“To be able to walk into your business and still be filled with pure joy,” Steel described her feelings for her family business.

Steele tells us the apple pie is the customer favorite, but Texas Trash is also a favorite.

Steele is also the author of “Eat. Pie. Love” a recipe book filled with inspirational devotions. For more on Royers Pie Haven, click here.

Ad

You can use the promo code “SALIVE10″ to get $10 off your pie order or shipment.