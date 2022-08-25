As seen on SA Live - Thursday, August 24, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., a Frito pie bar, game day treats, where you can watch the KSAT Pigskin Classic and play pickleball, Panamanian eats and a Happy Space office makeover.

Davila’s BBQ in Seguin is spicing up our football watch parties with a new take on Frito pie. Chef Adrian Davila will show us how to make our own Frito pie bar at home.

Want to watch the KSAT Pigskin Classic and play pickleball, too? Chicken N Pickle is hosting a watch party this Saturday!

How about some game day treats? BellaRo Cupcakery & Sweets has you covered.

Plus, South American eats with Panjaz Panamanian Cuisine and a Happy Space home office makeover for any budget with Carla Royder Designs.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.