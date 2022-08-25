78º

LIVE

SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Thursday, August 24, 2022

Frito pie bar, pickleball + football, Panamanian cuisine + Happy Space office makeover

Diana Winters, Executive Producer, SA Live

Tags: SA Live, as seen on sa live
New twist on Frito pie - a Frito pie bar! (Owner, neil Langan UK)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., a Frito pie bar, game day treats, where you can watch the KSAT Pigskin Classic and play pickleball, Panamanian eats and a Happy Space office makeover.

Davila’s BBQ in Seguin is spicing up our football watch parties with a new take on Frito pie. Chef Adrian Davila will show us how to make our own Frito pie bar at home.

Want to watch the KSAT Pigskin Classic and play pickleball, too? Chicken N Pickle is hosting a watch party this Saturday!

How about some game day treats? BellaRo Cupcakery & Sweets has you covered.

Plus, South American eats with Panjaz Panamanian Cuisine and a Happy Space home office makeover for any budget with Carla Royder Designs.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Diana Winters is a San Antonio-area native, Emmy award-winning and GLAAD-nominated journalist and baker who loves the Alamo City. She is the executive producer of SA Live, creator of South Texas PRIDE and co-creator of Texas Eats.

email