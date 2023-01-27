As Seen on SA Live - Friday, January 27, 2023

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, we have Migas, BBQ, Chocolate, and Jen talks to a WWE Superstar and takes a deep dive off The Penguin Project and Fiona previews a new reality show.

Are you missing the Cowboy’s Breakfast this year? Well, don’t worry we’ve got a meal fit for the toughest trail riders. Chef Brian West makes us a Migas recipe with a special twist.

Some of the world’s most competitive barbeque teams are coming together today and tomorrow for the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo BBQ Cook-Off and Festival. Our Jen Tobias-Struski is live on the grounds to preview the event. Jen gets a taste of the food from the Junior Pitmaster Competition. The festival benefits the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo Scholarship Fund. Click here to get tickets for the event.

The Royal Rumble heads to the Alamodome this weekend and we interview WWE superstar Damian Priest! Jen Tobias-Sturski sits down with the professional wrestler to talk about the upcoming matches. Royal Rumble emanates live from Alamodome in San Antonio on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at 8 ET/5 PT, streaming live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else!

Our Jen Tobias-Struski talks about Southwest ISD’s launch of the Penguin Project. An initiative launched meant for the empowerment of special needs kids through theatre. By providing access to community theater, The Penguin Project demonstrates that the special challenges of a disability should not handicap a child’s ability to participate in life’s experiences.

Every Valentine’s Day, you want to have a few “Twix” up your sleeve, and who doesn’t love a chocolate surprise? Pastry Chef, Alessia Benavides, owner of Chocolatl shows her sweet treat ideas for Valentine’s Day. You can try Chocolatl yourself next Saturday, Feb. 4th at Olla Express Café. It starts at 8:30 a.m. to place an order or for more information click here for the link.

Looking for a new guilty pleasure on TV? Fiona chats with two of the celebrities opening up about their lives on a brand new reality show The Real Friends of WeHo. The show airs Fridays at 9/8 central standard time on MTV or on demand on the Paramount+ app.

