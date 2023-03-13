56º

SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Monday, March 13, 2023

Spring into spring break with over-the-top hot dogs, Mexican snacks & fruit cups, rabbits & more

Diana Winters, Executive Producer, SA Live

Inside Tito's Snack Bar (SA Live, KSAT 12 ABC 2023)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., spring into spring break with over-the-top hot dogs, Mexican snacks and fruit cups, rabbits and more!

El Chunky shares the “chunkiest” hotdogs in town. Here’s a thought to chew on: all of their over-the-top hot dogs are 9 inches long!

Jen takes us to Tito’s Mexican Snack Bar in Helotes to try their mangonadas, empanadas and all your favorite Mexican snacks.

Fiona and Mike take us inside the largest PINSTACK location, featuring 28 state-of-the-art bowling lanes and an array of indoor games and attractions.

Did you know the domestic rabbit is the third most abandoned companion animal in the country? Joining us to tell us more about rescue bunnies is Amaris Garcia from Happy Hops.

Plus, big savings with a brand new edition of Insider Deals!

About the Author:

Diana Winters is a San Antonio-area native, Emmy award-winning and GLAAD-nominated journalist and baker who loves the Alamo City. She is the executive producer of SA Live, creator of South Texas PRIDE and co-creator of Texas Eats.

