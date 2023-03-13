As seen on SA Live - Monday, March 13, 2023

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., spring into spring break with over-the-top hot dogs, Mexican snacks and fruit cups, rabbits and more!

El Chunky shares the “chunkiest” hotdogs in town. Here’s a thought to chew on: all of their over-the-top hot dogs are 9 inches long!

Jen takes us to Tito’s Mexican Snack Bar in Helotes to try their mangonadas, empanadas and all your favorite Mexican snacks.

Fiona and Mike take us inside the largest PINSTACK location, featuring 28 state-of-the-art bowling lanes and an array of indoor games and attractions.

Did you know the domestic rabbit is the third most abandoned companion animal in the country? Joining us to tell us more about rescue bunnies is Amaris Garcia from Happy Hops.

Plus, big savings with a brand new edition of Insider Deals!

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, smart TV, or smartphone.