As seen on SA Live - Monday, April 10, 2023

Sneak peek at NIOSA, new paleta flavors, DIY Fiesta hats & craft cocktails

Diana Winters, Executive Producer, SA Live

Amols' store pic (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., a sneak peek at Fiesta’s NIOSA! Plus, new paleta flavors, how to make Fiesta hats and craft cocktails from a local distillery.

A Night in Old San Antonio (NIOSA) is a four-night festival during Fiesta that celebrates San Antonio’s diverse cultural legacy. Eurofest has been showcased at NIOSA for several years in the Sauerkraut Bend area, and today we’re getting a special performance! Learn more about Fiesta here.

If you’ve seen the Fiesta hat tradition, you know this head gear is over the top. But you can make your own at home with a little help from Amols’ Party & Fiesta Favors, and Jen shows us how.

It’s getting hot outside and that has us looking for new paleta flavors! Paletas Dinos is freezing up some incredible new options this spring, and we’re going to taste-test them.

Plus, fresh cocktails for your Party with a Purpose with Artisan Craft Bar + Distillery and a Peeps challenge!

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, smart TV, or smartphone.

Diana Winters is a San Antonio-area native, Emmy award-winning and GLAAD-nominated journalist who loves the Alamo City. She is the executive producer of SA Live, creator of South Texas PRIDE and co-creator of Texas Eats.

