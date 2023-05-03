Beef and egg mugs are easy to make and easy to eat.

SAN ANTONIO – Need a quick breakfast idea for your busy life? Beef Loving Texans to the rescue!

This recipe (below) is nutritious and delicious, and you can make it with store-bought sausage or their homemade breakfast sausage recipe.

Beef & Egg Breakfast Mugs

Ingredients:

1 recipe Basic Country Beef Breakfast Sausage

1 cup chopped fresh vegetables (tomato, baby spinach, bell pepper, zucchini or green onion)

1/2 cup shredded reduced-fat cheese such as cheddar, Monterey Jack or American

8 large eggs

Salt and pepper (optional)

Toppings (optional):

Sour cream, salsa, sriracha or ketchup

Basic Country Beef Breakfast Sausage:

Combine 1 pound Ground Beef (93% or leaner), 2 teaspoons chopped fresh sage or 1/2 teaspoon rubbed sage, 1 teaspoon garlic powder, 1 teaspoon onion powder, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper in a large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add sausage mixture; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 1/2-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally.

Cooking Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.

Directions:

Prepare sausage. Remove the skillet from heat; let cool for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Evenly divide beef and vegetables into eight food-safe quart-size plastic bags. Close securely and refrigerate for up to 4 days.

For each serving, spray one 6 to 12-ounce microwave-safe mug or bowl with non-stick cooking spray. Add 1 egg and 1 tablespoon of water; whisk with a fork. Stir in 1 bag of refrigerated sausage-vegetable mixture.

Microwave, uncovered, on high for 30 seconds. Remove from oven; stir. Continue to microwave on high for 30 to 60 seconds or until the egg is just set. Stir. Top with cheese. Let stand for 30 seconds or until the cheese is melted. Season with salt and pepper, if desired. Serve with Toppings, if desired.

Taco Seasoning Variation:

Prepare beef as directed above, substituting 1 packet (1 ounce) reduced-sodium taco seasoning mix for herbs and seasonings in sausage.

