Recipe: Grilled Steak Tacos with Poblano-Mango Salsa

SAN ANTONIO – Spice up your taco game with this flavor-packed recipe by Beef Loving Texans!

You can use top sirloin or beef ranch steaks to make this tasty recipe. It’s packed with nutrients and great for entertaining.

Grilled Steak Tacos with Poblano-Mango Salsa

Ingredients:

1 pound beef top sirloin steak, boneless, cut 3/4-inch thick

2 medium poblano peppers

1 medium onion, cut into 1/2-inch thick slices

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 medium mango, diced

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

1/4 cup fresh lime juice

1/4 teaspoon salt

8 small corn tortillas (6 to 7-inch diameter)

Fresh cilantro sprigs, lime wedges (optional)

Directions:

Place peppers and onion slices on the grid over medium, ash-covered coals (over medium heat on preheated gas grill). Grill, covered for 15 to 20 minutes or until onion is tender and pepper skins are blackened, occasionally turning. Place peppers in a food-safe plastic bag; close the bag. Set peppers and onion aside.

Meanwhile, combine garlic and cumin; press evenly onto beef Top Sirloin Steak. Place steak on the grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 7 to 11 minutes (over medium heat on a preheated gas grill, covered, 8 to 13 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Remove; keep warm.

Cooking Tip: One pound of beef ranch steaks, cut 3/4-inch thick, may be substituted for top sirloin steak. For charcoal, grill, covered, 8 to 11 minutes (for gas, times remain the same) for medium rare to medium doneness, turning occasionally.

Remove and discard skins, stems and seeds from peppers when cool enough to handle. Chop peppers and onion. Combine chopped vegetables, mango, chopped cilantro, lime juice and salt in a medium bowl. Set aside.

Place tortillas on the grid. Grill, uncovered, for 30 seconds on each side or until heated through and lightly browned.

Carve steak into slices. Season with additional salt, as desired. Top tortillas with equal amounts of beef and mango salsa. Garnish with cilantro sprigs and lime wedges, if desired.

