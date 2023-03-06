SAN ANTONIO – It’s a flavor-packed meal that’s easy to make and filled with protein. Beef Loving Texans share their Sunrise Beef Steak recipe below.

They suggest cooking the flat iron steak in a skillet before placing it on a bed of smooth mashed sweet potato and cornmeal – adding an arugula salad as a complement to the dish.

What really ties in the meal is the surprising flavor brought in by your choice of either spicy-sweet ginger preserves or mango chutney.

This simple, balanced meal with a fun twist is perfect for a special occasion without all the fuss. For more recipes to celebrate any holiday, visit BeefLovingTexans.com.

Recipe: Sunrise Beef Steak

Ingredients:

1 beef Flat Iron Steak (about 1 pound)

3/4 cup water, divided

1/3 cup ginger preserves or mango chutney

2 tablespoons rice vinegar

1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper

2 cups 2% reduced-fat milk

1/2 cup cornmeal

1 cup mashed sweet potatoes

1/2 teaspoon salt

6 cups arugula leaves

1 tablespoon olive oil

Directions:

Combine 1/2 cup water, ginger preserves (or mango chutney), vinegar and red pepper in a small non-reactive saucepan. Bring to a boil; reduce to a simmer. Cook 8 to 10 minutes until sauce is thick and syrupy, or reduced to 1/4 cup. Keep warm.

Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Place beef flat iron steak in the skillet; cook 10 to 14 minutes for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Remove steaks; keep warm.

Cook’s Tip: To grill, place steak on the grid over medium ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 10 to 14 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, covered 12 to 16 minutes (for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally.

In a medium saucepan, heat milk and the remaining 1/4 cup water over medium-high heat to a boil. Add cornmeal, whisking constantly until it starts to thicken. Reduce heat to low; whisk in sweet potato and salt. Continue cooking for 5 minutes or until cornmeal grains are soft throughout, whisking frequently. Keep warm.

Cook’s Tip: You may substitute mashed canned yams for mashed sweet potatoes.

Toss arugula with olive oil in a large bowl; season with salt and pepper as desired. Divide arugula among 4 plates. Place the cornmeal mixture next to the arugula. Carve steak into 1/2-inch-thick slices. Arrange beef slices on arugula. Garnish with ginger preserves mixture.