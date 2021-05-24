Recipes: Air fryer cheesesteak taquitos + popcorn steak bites

SAN ANTONIO – Sending your kids to college? Make sure you send them with an air fryer and these easy recipes from Beef Loving Texans.

If you want to cut the fat and effort, but not the flavor, Dr. Shalene McNeill with Beef Loving Texans has the perfect pair of recipes to get you and your new college students started.

Watch the video above for tips on how to make air fryer popcorn steak bites and cheesesteak taquitos – both are quick and easy, and each only requires a handful of ingredients. Check out the recipes below.

Air fryer popcorn steak bites

Ingredients:

1 pound cubed steak, cut into 1-inch chunks

6 cups ridged potato chips (regular-flavored recommended)

⅓ cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon black pepper

2 large eggs, slightly beaten

Directions:

Pulse chips in a food processor to form fine crumbs. If you don’t have a food processor, place chips in a resealable plastic bag and roll with a rolling pin. If the chip crumbs are too coarse, they will fall off during cooking.

Combine flour and black pepper in a shallow bowl. Place chips and eggs in two additional separate bowls. Dip steak pieces in flour, then in egg, then in crushed chips, turning to coat all sides and pressing chips onto steak pieces.

Preheat air fryer to 400℉, according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Place steak pieces on the rack, making sure not to overcrowd. Cook 7 to 9 minutes until outside is golden brown and beef has reached an internal temperature of 160℉. Open halfway through and flip steak pieces or shake the air fryer basket for crispier steak bites.

Air fryer cheesesteak taquitos

Ingredients:

1 pound shaved beef steak or milanesa

12 corn tortillas

1 green bell pepper, cut into strips

1 yellow bell pepper, cut into strips

1 small yellow onion, cut into strips

Steak seasoning to taste

Pepper Jack cheese slices

Directions:

Preheat air fryer to 400° F, according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Season shaved beef with steak seasoning, spray with olive oil cooking spray, and place on rack. Cook 6 minutes, tossing beef halfway through. Remove beef from air fryer and dice.

Add pepper and onion slices to tray, spray with olive oil cooking spray and cook 6 minutes, tossing veggies halfway through. Set aside.

Reset air fryer to 350° F.

Warm tortillas on a stovetop or in the microwave.

Lightly spray both sides of warmed tortilla with olive oil cooking spray.

To assemble taquitos, add ½ slice of pepper jack cheese, diced beef, and pepper and onion mixture onto a tortilla. Roll and spray with olive oil cooking spray.

Place rolls seam-side down on rack. Continue making taquitos until rack is full, being sure not to overcrowd. Cook for 6-8 minutes, flipping halfway through.

Serve immediately.

Air fryer tip: Be sure to check the pre-heating instructions for your air fryer before getting started – it seems like every brand is making their own version of this handy appliance, so they aren’t quite one-size-fits-all.

