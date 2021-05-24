Recipe: Caribbean burger with mango salsa

SAN ANTONIO – We all need a trip to the Bahamas right now. Well, this burger will take you there!

Dr. Shalene McNeill with Beef Loving Texans shows us how to make it in the recipe below.

The fresh mango salsa creates a bright and savory flavor, and the jerk seasoning brings a little bit of heat. For even more flavor, burgers may be served open-faced on slices of Hawaiian or Challah bread, or skip the bread and sandwich your burger between pineapple rings instead.

Pro tip: Keep in mind that you lose 1 ounce for every 4 ounces of hamburger meat that you cook. Watch the video above for more burger tips.

Caribbean burger with mango salsa

Ingredients:

1-1/2 pounds ground beef (93% lean or leaner)

2 tablespoons Caribbean jerk seasoning

For the mango salsa:

1 large mango, peeled, coarsely chopped (about 1 cup)

1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro

1 tablespoon chopped green onion

1 tablespoon finely chopped seeded jalapeño pepper

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

Directions:

Combine ground beef and jerk seasoning in large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Shape into four 3/4-inch-thick patties.

Place patties on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 11 to 15 minutes (or over medium heat on preheated gas grill, covered, 13 to 14 minutes), until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally. Season with salt, as desired.

Ad

Cook’s tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.

Meanwhile, combine salsa ingredients in medium bowl, mixing lightly. Serve burgers with salsa.

- 2 easy air fryer recipes from Beef Loving Texans, perfect for college students