As Seen on SA Live - Star Wars Day - Thursday, May 4, 2023

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, May the Fourth be with you...it’s Star Wars Day! We have a ton of out-of-this-world fun on your intergalactic menu.

The Pink Flamingo is “baking our day” with Star Wars-inspired doughnuts. Check out all they have to offer here.

To wash those down, how about a cocktail straight out of the cantina on Tattooine? Saint Maya Tequila, a San Antonio brand, whips up some space-themed sips you can try at home.

Jen takes us across the galaxy to Starline Costumes, where you’ll find a ton of space-themed gear and sci-fi adventurer garb. A special thank you to Starline for outfitting us today!

Did you know there’s a Star Wars Society of San Antonio? They don’t just do Star Wars-themed events - they also support the community in several ways.

The “Star Wars” fandom runs deep in Texas, and there’s a new documentary about it. We find out more about “In the Lone Star Wars State,” set to premiere this year.

You can’t have an epic movie series without an epic soundtrack. Youth orchestra members from YOSA stop by to pay tribute to the legendary John Williams score from “Star Wars.”

