Recipe: Roasted beet hummus

Roasted beet hummus is easy to make and pairs well with white wine.

SAN ANTONIO – Hummus is on trend right now. It’s versatile for snacks, charcuterie, appetizers and picnics, and it’s a perfect dish for summer! But did you know it’s super easy to make with common grocery ingredients?

Kuhlman Cellars recommends pairing their roasted beet hummus recipe (below) with a white wine, like Roussanne or Viognier. An easy summer red can be a great match, too. They suggest a medium or low tannic red wine, such as Alluvé, Sangiovese or Gypsum.

Roasted Beet Hummus

Serves 8

Ingredients:

2 large beets

2 15.5-ounce cans chickpeas (Goya recommended)

4 tablespoons tahini

1 tablespoons crushed garlic (4 cloves)

1/3 cup orange juice

3 teaspoons orange zest

2 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

Crackers and veggies for accompaniment

Directions:

Peel and quarter beets and arrange them on an aluminum foil-lined baking sheet. Do not add anything to the beets.

Roast beets at 425°F for 30 minutes. Set aside and let cool.

In a food processor, blend cooled beets until they are in small pieces. Stop occasionally to scrape down the sides.

Add mostly drained chickpeas, there should be only a little water left in the can.

Puree the beets and chickpeas together until smooth, about 45 seconds total, stopping every 15 seconds to scrape the sides.

Add tahini, garlic, orange juice, orange zest, salt and pepper to mixture.

Cover and start the food processor to continue mixing all ingredients until smooth, about 20 seconds.

While the food processor is running, slowly pour the olive oil into the mixture. Take your time, about 30 seconds.

Taste and add salt and pepper as needed.