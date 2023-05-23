As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Sea Turtle Inc. in South Padre Island | SA Live | KSAT 12

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1pm, World Turtle Day, Gardopia Gardens, fascinating Loteria art from Symone Martinez & more.

It’s World Turtle Day and our host, Jen Tobias-Struski, is taking us to celebrate at SeaWorld.

Gardopia Gardens is teaming up with KSAT community. Today, they’re talking about their Spring Grow-a-thon and shows us great veggie planting tips.

Sandbox VR brings the opportunity to fight swashbuckling pirates and spooky zombies.

A former nurse, Symone Martinez, gives us a deep dive into how she expresses herself through her unique Loteria art.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, smart TV, or smartphone.