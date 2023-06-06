As Seen on SA Live - Tuesday, June 6, 2023

The Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort & Spa is hosting a murder mystery dinner every Saturday throughout the summer.

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., Eva Longoria’s “Flamin’ Hot,” a Juneteenth gospel performance, a murder mystery event, Fredericksburg Craft Beer Festival and more.

We go behind the scenes at SXSW to get a sneak peek at Eva Longoria’s hot directorial debut movie premiering this Friday, “Flamin’ Hot.”

The Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort & Spa invites you to their suspenseful murder mystery dinner held at Antlers Lodge. Don’t scream bloody murder if you miss it; this event will be held every Saturday throughout the summer.

The San Antonio African American Community Archive and Museum (SAAACAM) joins us to celebrate Juneteenth with an exciting preview of their gospel performance. Go here for more details.

We make merry with Chef Leo Aguirre and learn more about the Fredericksburg Craft Beer Festival happening on June 10.

If your kids want to learn how to code as a fun summer activity, iCode will help immerse them in the fascinating world of computers.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, smart TV, or smartphone.