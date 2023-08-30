98º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

SA Live

As Seen on SA Live - Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wild Wednesday, Dog Haus Biergarten’s Maui Strong Menu, language immersion school for kids, Labor Day deal & more

Avery Meurer, SA Live Intern

Tags: SA Live, as seen on sa live
Coatimundis do what they want! (Ted Obringer, Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., it’s Wild Wednesday, Dog Haus Biergarten is supporting Maui with their Maui Strong Menu, we meet kids from a local language immersion school, 50% off Kona Grill for first responders and more.

The International School of San Antonio is a language immersion school in San Antonio and they are launching a new morning program at the Doseum you won’t want to miss.

Speaking of languages, what language do you want to learn? Let us know here and you might see it later in the show!

It’s Wild Wednesday and we have cuteness overload with adorable baby animals from Happy Tails Entertainment. Plus, if you volunteer to be a “guinea pig” for their new Team Interacting Program (TIP), you can get a discounted rate on interacting with the animals!

For our deal of the day, Kona Grill is offering 50% off food for first responders and teachers during Labor Day Weekend.

Dog Haus Biergarten is debuting their Maui Strong Menu, where $1 from every item sold will go to the Maui Strong fund.

Our Jen Tobias-Struski is taking us to Jabz Boxing where you can track your punching progress and get a full body workout.

If you’re from Bexar County, you can enjoy Locals Day at the San Antonio Zoo with $8 admission tickets.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, smart TV, or smartphone.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Avery Meurer is a Producer Trainee for SA Live. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Science in Communications/Radio, Television and Film, as well as a Creative Writing Certificate. A native San Antonian, Avery attended the Northeast School of the Arts (NESA) majoring in musical theater and creative writing.

email