As seen on SA Live - Cirque du Soleil BAZZAR Show on the Go - Friday, November 10, 2023

We’re live at Cirque du Soleil with aerial artistry, roller-skating tricks, juggling and so much more!

Avery Meurer, SA Live Intern

We're live from under the Big Top at Cirque du Soleil BAZZAR! (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., we’re live from under the Big Top at Nelson Wolff Stadium where we take a look at all of the Cirque du Soleil BAZZAR action from aerial artistry to roller-skating feats you’ll have to see to believe!

We’re celebrating all things Cirque du Soleil BAZZAR and we want to know if you ran away to the circus, what kind of act would you perform? Share your comments here and you might see it later in the show.

Cirque du Soleil BAZZAR is back in San Antonio and for the first time ever, they’re joining us under the Big Top November 5 - December 3. We get a chance to catch all of the action including...

Roller-skating tricks you won’t believe! Fiona Gorostiza gets to make a dynamic duo a terrific trio.

Drumming! Mike Osterhage chats with the beating heart of the show and tries a few drum tricks along the way.

A floating woman! Jen Tobias-Struski learns some aerial tricks before the big show.

Juggling! Mike tries his hand at a classic circus trick with one of the stars.

Wardrobe changes! Mike and Fiona go behind the scenes to check out how these amazing costumes get made.

Plus, Jen chats with artistic director Johnny Kim to find out the inspiration behind this spectacular show.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.

Avery Meurer is a Producer Trainee for SA Live. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Science in Communications/Radio, Television and Film, as well as a Creative Writing Certificate. A native San Antonian, Avery attended the Northeast School of the Arts (NESA) majoring in musical theater and creative writing.

