As seen on SA Live - Cirque du Soleil BAZZAR Show on the Go - Friday, November 10, 2023

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., we’re live from under the Big Top at Nelson Wolff Stadium where we take a look at all of the Cirque du Soleil BAZZAR action from aerial artistry to roller-skating feats you’ll have to see to believe!

Cirque du Soleil BAZZAR is back in San Antonio and for the first time ever, they’re joining us under the Big Top November 5 - December 3. We get a chance to catch all of the action including...

Roller-skating tricks you won’t believe! Fiona Gorostiza gets to make a dynamic duo a terrific trio.

Drumming! Mike Osterhage chats with the beating heart of the show and tries a few drum tricks along the way.

A floating woman! Jen Tobias-Struski learns some aerial tricks before the big show.

Juggling! Mike tries his hand at a classic circus trick with one of the stars.

Wardrobe changes! Mike and Fiona go behind the scenes to check out how these amazing costumes get made.

Plus, Jen chats with artistic director Johnny Kim to find out the inspiration behind this spectacular show.

