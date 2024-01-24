As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, January 24, 2024

Bring your furry friend to this dog-friendly spot!

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., we show you a unique wrestling store, we take you to Thirsty Pups Brewery, this youth robotics team shows off their skills, it’s National PB & J Day, travel more in 2024 with these tips and Kuhlman Cellars brings us a healthy recipe.

It’s National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day! Do you prefer smooth or crunchy peanut butter? Vote here and you might see the results later in the show.

SA Live’s Jen Tobias gets ready to rumble at Wrestling Shop and you aren’t ready for what happens in the ring!!!

If you’re looking for a dog-friendly spot, we’re taking you to Thirsty Pups Brewery.

The Spicy Ketchup Robotics Team joins us to show off their award-winning robots you won’t want to miss.

Celebrated Travel gives us their top destination pick for the new year, and travel tips to help you plan the perfect vacation.

We take a look at PB & J With Tay’s unique menu, while Mike tests his trivia skills for National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day.

Kuhlman Cellars is back with another great recipe you can make at home that’s both delicious and healthy.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.