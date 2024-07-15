SA Live deals this week

SAN ANTONIO – Everyone could use a little help saving money and the local businesses featured on SA Live are here for it! Here are a few deals for you this week.

Slim Chickens has a new location on Culebra Road and they have a special deal: download their app and get a free Cayenne ranch sandwich.

Little Picnic Company will give you free delivery on your charcuterie orders through July 29. Their “shark”-cuterie is adorable!

This July, you can get a free 6-piece lumpia order with any purchase at Mahal’s Kitchen in Universal City. Just say “Happy birthday, Mahal” to score the deal.

Cocktail Crafthaus Co. will give you 15 percent off your private event booked this summer if you mention that you saw them on SA Live.

The new Italian restaurant Mare e Monte is offering 10 percent off for military members.

Need craft cocktails for your next event? Southern Tapsters will give you 10 percent off your private event when you mention “as seen on SA Live” during your booking process. This deal is good now through August.

Keep checking this article throughout the week in case we add more deals!