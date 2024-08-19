SA Live deals this week

SAN ANTONIO – It pays to watch SA Live! Here are a few deals for you this week.

Brushfire Farms is offering a deal for 10 percent off on their website when you use the promo code “#SATX.”

Keep life flexible with ZenergyX Yoga, a new yoga studio located inside EnergyX Fitness at Hemisfair. Get a Free Class with promo code “SALIVE” until August 31. Also, receive a Founders Unlimited Membership for $79 per month until the end of September.

You can grab a deal at Jugo Juice for Restaurant Week until August 24. For just $25, you can get one acai bowl, one smoothie and two juices. Remember they have two locations: Alamo Ranch and Alon Market.

Have you downloaded the Whataburger App? Kids eat free at Whataburger every Tuesday in August. The special offer applies to anything on the Whataburger Kids Menu with the purchase of any meal, including a Kids Meal. You can also get free 12-ounce hot coffee or 16-ounce iced coffee with any breakfast entree now through Aug. 23.

Want 20 percent off a pick-me-up? Early Bird Coffee at Huebner Oaks will give you 20 percent off your order when you mention SA Live.

Try Mattenga’s Pizzeria’s saucy Tajín Wings and save 20 percent off your purchase with code “SALive20″ until August 31.

Bridging Behaviors and A. Marie & Co are offering a special deal to get organized for the school year. If you book a free discovery call and mention SA Live, you’ll get $100 off when you book a session with both Sarah and Alyssa.

Gourmet Gainz can save you time & help you get in shape with their delicious meal prep menu. New customers can sign up for one of their meal plans, mention “SA Live” on the order form and get a free meal.

Cocktail Crafthaus Co. will give you 15 percent off your private event booked this summer if you mention that you saw them on SA Live.

Need craft cocktails for your next event? Southern Tapsters will give you 10 percent off your private event when you mention “as seen on SA Live” during your booking process. This deal is good now through August.

Keep checking this article throughout the week in case we add more deals!