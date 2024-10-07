SA Live deals this week

Color Me Mine lets you paint your own pottery.

SAN ANTONIO – It pays to watch SA Live! Here are a few deals for you this week.

Color Me Mine will waive your studio fee when you mention SA Live at their The Strand at Huebner Oaks location.

Want to take a fall cake decorating and dessert class? Use code SALIVE for 10 percent off a Cake Art & Provisions decorating class.

Looking for free events this fall? Local mom-fluencer Christina Coker releases her lists of free events on her Instagram page.

Sammy Snacks has a big discount - 25 percent off your order when you mention SA Live.

In honor of the new season of “The Golden Bachelorette,” Nekter Juice Bar will offer Golden Hour specials all season long, including buy one get one free Golden Trio menu items every Wednesday.

Get 20 percent off your purchase at Two H Jewelry with the code SALIVE.

Upgrade your living space with a special discount. Mention “SA Live on KSAT 12″ at Alan Petlin Gourmet Floors and receive 10 percent off your materials.

Belle of Balloons is offering 6-foot grab-and-go garlands for just $75 (normally $120). The offer ends Sept. 30. Use the promo code SALIVE75.

Boombox Pizza Bar brings retro vibes and brick oven pies to St. Paul Square. Buy a pizza, get another for half off on Tuesdays. Thrifty Wednesdays are 30 percent off all apparel, and Tipsy Thursdays offer $2 draft beer, $5 Jell-O shots and Mojoboxes.

Get $100 off your first custom hat purchase at Luna Lorén Custom Hats when you mention SA Live.

Brushfire Farms is offering 10 percent off on their website when you use the promo code #SATX.

Keep checking this article throughout the week in case we add more deals!