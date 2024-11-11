As seen on SA Live - Monday, November 11, 2024

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., Veterans Day freebies, veteran-owned local businesses, wrestling and recovery, pizza and beer, immune boosting and more.

Today’s Question of the Day: Is there a veteran in your life? Share your photos and comments here and look for them today on the show.

Recommended Videos

Looking for discounts and freebies around town this Veterans Day? You can find them here.

Veteran-owned Parry’s Pizzeria is offering free lunch for veterans today at its South Rim location. We’re there live for a taste of their Italian pasta dishes, nachos and pizza.

Longtab Brewing is a veteran-owned business brewing up special beers, food and coffee in San Antonio. We take you inside for a taste from their scratch kitchen.

The owner of Tap Rack Social is helping local veteran business owners. Jada sits down with him to learn how.

It’s cold and flu season, and Simply Tiff’s shares ways to boost your immunity naturally.

We want to connect with you! Click here to upload a photo or video of your favorite spot around San Antonio - new or old. Tell us why it’s your favorite and why we should go there. You might see it featured on the show.

SA Live airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.