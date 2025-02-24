As seen on SA Live - Monday, February 24, 2025

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., we highlight some of our most popular Celebrity Chats from 2025, including with Netflix star Gabe Basso, comedian and actor Jeremy Piven, San Antonio actor Paulina Chávez, the director of the new “Bridget Jones” movie and more.

Puppy Food Bank has a big announcement about a new National Ambassador, “Ghostbusters” legend Ernie Hudson! We share his new role today on the show.

It’s no mystery that we chatted with Gabriel Basso from “The Night Agent.” Season two is now streaming on Netflix.

He’s a comedy legend and his new movie has been 15 years in the making. Actor Jeremy Piven joins us to chat about his new film “The Performance,” which is in theaters this Friday.

She’s the breakout San Antonio star of “Landman” and she’s ready to dish. Paulina Chavez chats about acting in a big new TV show, what it means to be from San Antonio and more.

We catch up with former “SNL” star and comedian Melissa Villaseñor about her new standup show.

Fiona chats with director Michael Morris on the latest installment of the “Bridget Jones” series, “Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy.”

