As seen on SA Live - Thursday, March 13, 2025

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., looking for spring break fun? We have you covered with the next generation of mini-golf, axe throwing, splatter art, car smashing and brunch.

Have you ever had an unexpected animal encounter? We want to hear about it! Comment here and look for your answers today on the show.

Recommended Videos

It’s the next generation of mini-golf and it’s right here in San Antonio. Tiger Woods-owned PopStroke is opening this Friday in the Alamo City. Fiona takes us there live.

The SA Live team goes on a Big Adventure at Unchartered Adventures, where they have a rage room, laser tag and more!

Jen takes us to the historic 13th Floor building to express her artistic talent with My Splatter Art’s unique painting options, and to Class Axe Throwing where you can compete in a group tournament and become a champion.

Looking for a great brunch spot? Box St. All Day is at Hemisfair, right next to Civic Park.

Plus, David Elder from Texas Eats takes us to Kumi to try their all-you-can-eat buffet.

We want to see more of why you love San Antonio! Click here to upload photos or videos of your favorite San Antonio spots, and we might celebrate that area next!

SA Live airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.