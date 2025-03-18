Skip to main content
Clear icon
72º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

SA Live

SA Live deals this week: Mention SA Live & get discounts

Week of March 17, 2025

Diana Winters, SA Live Executive Producer

Tags: SA Live, KSAT Deals, SA Live deals
Bombay Bicycle Club is offering 10 percent off when you mention SA Live. (Bombay Bicycle Club, Copyright 2025 by Bombay Bicycle Club.)

SAN ANTONIO – It pays to watch SA Live. Here are your deals for this week.

Get a 10 percent discount at Bombay Bicycle Club at Hemisfair this week only when you mention SA Live.

Recommended Videos

Deals in Leon Valley:

Bandera Bowling Center is offering 12 percent off for KSAT12 viewers. Just tell them you saw them on SA Live.

I Love Churros will give you a free churro with purchase when you mention SA Live.

The District is offering free cookies when you tell your server the secret word “mom.”

Check this article throughout the week in case we add more deals!

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Diana Winters headshot

Diana Winters is a San Antonio-area native, Emmy award-winning and GLAAD-nominated journalist who loves the Alamo City. She is the executive producer of SA Live, creator of South Texas PRIDE and co-creator of Texas Eats.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS