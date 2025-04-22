Skip to main content
SA Live deals this week: Save on Fiesta gear & more

Week of April 21, 2025

Diana Winters, SA Live Executive Producer

SAN ANTONIO – It pays to watch SA Live. Here are your deals for this week.

You can never have too many Fiesta medals. SA Flavor will give you a free Fiesta medal with purchase of an Adult Serape or Piñata Fiesta Sash.

Get 10 percent off your first order with Capptivating Play on their website with the code CAPPTIVATING. They specialize in making sensory playdough.

Get 10 percent off Selena cakes through April with Cakes By Felicia.

Savvy Skills Coaching will give you 25 percent off a four-session coaching package.

Check this article throughout the week in case we add more deals!

