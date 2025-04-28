As seen on SA Live - Monday, April 28, 2025

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., it’s Texas Cavaliers River Parade day! We give you a preview. Plus, what’s new at NIOSA, Fiesta barbecue and treats, pink elote and more.

The Texas Cavaliers River Parade is tonight! It’s been supporting local children’s charities since 1989. We hear about the new Fiesta Stars area and what’s new for the parade this year.

It’s a downtown barbecue takeover! Go’Shen Point BBQ gives us a taste of their Fiesta BBQ Stack.

A Night in Old San Antonio (NIOSA) has some new and exciting things to share for this year’s party at La Villita. We give you the rundown.

Looking for Fiesta-themed treats? Adi Bear Sweets whips up piñata-inspired cakes and cookies.

El Camino Food Truck Park gets in on the Fiesta action with La Eloteria for crazy corn creations and Yomi’s Sno Cones for frozen faves.

