As seen on SA Live - Monday, May 12, 2025

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., we’re celebrating nurses! Plus, easy spring recipes, a new Magic Saloon downtown and more.

It’s National Nurses Week! Give a shout-out to the nurses in your life, share pics here, then look for your answer on this morning’s show.

Recommended Videos

The Magicians Agency Theatre is now the Magic Saloon. Fiona stops by for a magical encounter with general manager and magician Scott Pepper. You can get 50 percent off tickets to the Magic Saloon this month with the code SALIVE.

Looking for fresh cocktails for spring? Fischer & Wieser share a few easy recipes with us.

Kick your burger game up a notch with help from Beef Loving Texans. They show us how to make a Thai burger.

Have you ever tried a Mediterranean-style donut? Lokmas serves them right here in San Antonio. We give them a try.

Sensory kits designed to inspire imaginative play, creativity and hands-on learning for children of all ages are at your fingertips with this local company. Capptivating Play shares their new handmade playdough kits for summer.

“¡Lotería: Game On!” is now showing at the Magik Theatre. Fiona takes us behind the scenes in the magical realm of Lotería.

We’re learning about wriggly worms today with Mad Science of Austin & San Antonio. Watch for easy experiments you can do with your little scientists at home.

We want to see your favorite San Antonio spots. Click here to upload photos or videos. We might air them on the show!

SA Live airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.