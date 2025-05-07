3 easy spring sips from Fischer & Wieser

Have you ever tried a blood orange rita?

SAN ANTONIO – Looking for a refreshing and easy new drink recipe for spring? Here are three from Fischer & Wieser.

You can find more recipes from Fischer & Wieser here.

Spicy Razz

Ingredients:

Peach marinade:

2 ounces Himbeere Vodka

1 ounce lime juice

1 ounce Peach Jalapeno Cocktail Mix

1 dash Hellfire Bitters (Optional)

Sparkling water

Jalapeno slice, for garnish

Tajin, for garnish

Directions:

Pour Himbeere Vodka, lime juice, Peach Jalapeno Cocktail Mix, and (optional) Hellfire Bitters into a highball glass

Add ice and top with sparkling water.

Stir to incorporate ingredients. Garnish with Tajin rim and jalapeno slice.

Strawberry Lemonade Refresher

Ingredients:

2 ounces Five Judges Gin

0.75 ounce lemon juice

2 tablespoons of Strawberry Lemonade Preserves

Sparkling water

Strawberry, for garnish

Mint, for garnish

Directions:

Pour gin, lemon juice and Strawberry Lemonade Preserves into a shaker tin.

Add ice and shake.

Double strain into a highball glass over ice. Top with sparkling water.

Garnish with a mint sprig and a strawberry half.

Blood Orange Rita

Ingredients:

1.5 ounces Dietz Pear Eau-de-Vie

0.75 ounce orange liqueur

1 ounce blood orange juice

0.5 ounce lime juice

0.75 ounce Orange Serrano Cocktail Mix

Blood orange slice, for garnish

Directions:

Pour Eau-de-Vie, orange liqueur, blood orange juice, lime juice and orange serrano cocktail mix into a shaker.

Add ice and shake. Strain into a lowball glass over ice.

Garnish with a blood orange slice. Cheers!