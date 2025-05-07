3 easy spring sips from Fischer & Wieser

SAN ANTONIO – Looking for a refreshing and easy new drink recipe for spring? Here are three from Fischer & Wieser.
You can find more recipes from Fischer & Wieser here.
Spicy Razz
Ingredients:
Peach marinade:
- 2 ounces Himbeere Vodka
- 1 ounce lime juice
- 1 ounce Peach Jalapeno Cocktail Mix
- 1 dash Hellfire Bitters (Optional)
- Sparkling water
- Jalapeno slice, for garnish
- Tajin, for garnish
Directions:
Pour Himbeere Vodka, lime juice, Peach Jalapeno Cocktail Mix, and (optional) Hellfire Bitters into a highball glass
Add ice and top with sparkling water.
Stir to incorporate ingredients. Garnish with Tajin rim and jalapeno slice.
Strawberry Lemonade Refresher
Ingredients:
- 2 ounces Five Judges Gin
- 0.75 ounce lemon juice
- 2 tablespoons of Strawberry Lemonade Preserves
- Sparkling water
- Strawberry, for garnish
- Mint, for garnish
Directions:
Pour gin, lemon juice and Strawberry Lemonade Preserves into a shaker tin.
Add ice and shake.
Double strain into a highball glass over ice. Top with sparkling water.
Garnish with a mint sprig and a strawberry half.
Blood Orange Rita
Ingredients:
- 1.5 ounces Dietz Pear Eau-de-Vie
- 0.75 ounce orange liqueur
- 1 ounce blood orange juice
- 0.5 ounce lime juice
- 0.75 ounce Orange Serrano Cocktail Mix
- Blood orange slice, for garnish
Directions:
Pour Eau-de-Vie, orange liqueur, blood orange juice, lime juice and orange serrano cocktail mix into a shaker.
Add ice and shake. Strain into a lowball glass over ice.
Garnish with a blood orange slice. Cheers!