Skip to main content
Clear icon
74º
Join Insider for Free

SA Live

3 easy spring sips from Fischer & Wieser

Spicy razz, strawberry lemonade refresher & blood orange rita

Diana Winters, SA Live Executive Producer

Tags: SA Live, Recipes, fischer & wieser, cocktail, spring
Have you ever tried a blood orange rita? (Fischer & Wieser, Copyright 2025 by Fischer & Wieser.)

SAN ANTONIO – Looking for a refreshing and easy new drink recipe for spring? Here are three from Fischer & Wieser.

You can find more recipes from Fischer & Wieser here.

Recommended Videos

Spicy Razz

Ingredients:

Peach marinade:

  • 2 ounces Himbeere Vodka
  • 1 ounce lime juice
  • 1 ounce Peach Jalapeno Cocktail Mix
  • 1 dash Hellfire Bitters (Optional)
  • Sparkling water
  • Jalapeno slice, for garnish
  • Tajin, for garnish

Directions:

Pour Himbeere Vodka, lime juice, Peach Jalapeno Cocktail Mix, and (optional) Hellfire Bitters into a highball glass

Add ice and top with sparkling water.

Stir to incorporate ingredients. Garnish with Tajin rim and jalapeno slice.

Strawberry Lemonade Refresher

Ingredients:

  • 2 ounces Five Judges Gin
  • 0.75 ounce lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoons of Strawberry Lemonade Preserves
  • Sparkling water
  • Strawberry, for garnish
  • Mint, for garnish

Directions:

Pour gin, lemon juice and Strawberry Lemonade Preserves into a shaker tin.

Add ice and shake.

Double strain into a highball glass over ice. Top with sparkling water.

Garnish with a mint sprig and a strawberry half.

Blood Orange Rita

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 ounces Dietz Pear Eau-de-Vie
  • 0.75 ounce orange liqueur
  • 1 ounce blood orange juice
  • 0.5 ounce lime juice
  • 0.75 ounce Orange Serrano Cocktail Mix
  • Blood orange slice, for garnish

Directions:

Pour Eau-de-Vie, orange liqueur, blood orange juice, lime juice and orange serrano cocktail mix into a shaker.

Add ice and shake. Strain into a lowball glass over ice.

Garnish with a blood orange slice. Cheers!

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Diana Winters headshot

Diana Winters is a San Antonio-area native, Emmy award-winning and GLAAD-nominated journalist who loves the Alamo City. She is the executive producer of SA Live, creator of South Texas PRIDE and co-creator of Texas Eats.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS