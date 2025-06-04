SA Live deals this week: Magic & more

(A Brit of Magic , Copyright 2025 by A Brit of Magic.)

A Brit of Magic performs at The Magic Saloon this week in downtown San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO – It pays to watch SA Live. Here are your deals for this week.

The Magic Saloon will give you 50 percent off tickets online with the code SALIVE. This deal is good until the end of June. They have magic shows every week throughout the summer.

Recommended Videos

You’ll find $5 specials on sandwiches every Monday at The Wicked Wich.

Tootie Pie Co. in Boerne has a couple of deals during the week, including $3.50 slices of whiskey cheesecake on Whiskey Wednesday and $5 off any whole pie or cake on Sweet Saturday.

Use code SAPAWS for 15 percent off your online order of $30 or more with Ar Paws dog treats.

Mention SA Live at Amores Perros Books at Elsia Collective Co. and get 15 percent off all products.

Check this article throughout the week for even more deals!