SA Live deals this week: Free beer for Dad & more

First beer free for dads at Back Unturned Brewing Co. this weekend only.

SAN ANTONIO – It pays to watch SA Live. Here are your deals for this week.

Treat your dad to a free first beer this Sunday at Back Unturned Brewing Co.

Recommended Videos

Mention SA Live to get 20 percent off your order at Luz Roja Tex-Mex on the River Walk.

Mention SA Live to get 10 percent off this Sunday at Hotel Contessa’s Father’s Day rooftop spa experience.

Puppy Power Dog Resort in Kirby will give you 10 percent off your first dog grooming visit. Be sure to ask about their other regular deals, too.

The Magic Saloon will give you 50 percent off tickets online with the code SALIVE. This deal is good until the end of June. They have magic shows every week throughout the summer.

You’ll find $5 specials on sandwiches every Monday at The Wicked Wich.

Tootie Pie Co. in Boerne has a couple of deals during the week, including $3.50 slices of whiskey cheesecake on Whiskey Wednesday and $5 off any whole pie or cake on Sweet Saturday.

Check this article throughout the week for even more deals!