As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, October 1, 2025

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., pumpkin spice and everything spooky-sweet, a local pumpkin patch, the best pizza in San Antonio and more.

It’s National Pumpkin Spice Day! Our Question of the Day: Which fall flavor is your favorite? Let us know and share photos here, then look for your answer on this morning’s show.

Recommended Videos

The Grim Bakers know a thing or two about pumpkin spice, but their specialty is spooky treats. We check out their horrifically delightful confections.

SA Picks, presented by Gamez Law Firm, has announced its winners, and Jen is taking us live to the place you voted best pizza in San Antonio, Mattenga’s Pizzeria.

Jada takes us to Owl Creek Farm to play in the pumpkin patch and see what’s new for fall.

UbeFest is coming up at the Last Chance Market. We have a preview of this purple-tastic event.

It’s a magical Wednesday with The Magic Saloon! Find out how you can get tickets to see up-close magic for half off.

Where do you want us to go next? We want to see your favorite San Antonio spots. Click here to upload photos or videos. We might air them on the show!

SA Live airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV, smartphone or our YouTube channel.