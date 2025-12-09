As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, December 9, 2025

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., holiday magic at Hemisfair, Capy Christmas, holiday crepes and more.

We’re at Civic Park at Hemisfair for the very first Holidays at Hemisfair. This season-long celebration has fun activities for the whole family, like ice skating and free classic Christmas movies.

Celebrate Christmas with adorable animals at Animal World & Snake Farm Zoo. Join Fiona as she visits some fuzzy and scaly friends and learns how guests can get up close to capybaras.

Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café has a holiday menu through Dec. 24. Try delicious classic Christmas-themed crepes like the Grinch crepe and help support a non-profit with all proceeds going to local kids’ sports through iSports.

Roll in the holiday season with Jingle Bell Roll hosted by Signia by Hilton La Cantera Resort & Spa. At this Christmas oasis, you can roller-skate on a retro-inspired roller rink built over the topaz infinity pool. Need a break from skating? Poolside cabanas will be transformed into holiday coves with firepits around the area, perfect for roasting marshmallows and chatting the night away.

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve” tour is coming to San Antonio, and you have a chance to win a pair of first-row tickets to the concert on Dec. 21, 2025, at Frost Bank Center! Enter the sweepstakes here.

This month’s KSAT Community Spotlight is focused on giving back. Founded in 2010, Pay It Forward SA is a nonprofit that helps individuals in recovery who are facing homelessness. By providing safe housing and critical recovery support services, the organization is a good foundation for recovery for those in need.

Morgan’s is accepting donations for the end-of-year giving pledge to support Morgan’s Wonderland, Morgan’s Inspiration Island splash park, Morgan’s Camp, Morgan’s Sports, and Morgan’s Multi-Assistance Center (MAC). We learn how you can give back.

