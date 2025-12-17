Skip to main content
SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, December 17, 2025

The Christmas Capital of Texas, Swiss chocolate, holiday pop-up bar & more

Ixchel Villarreal

Jessicas Serna's My Curly Adventures in Grapevine Texas. (Jessica Serna 2025)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., the Christmas Capital of Texas, Swiss chocolate, holiday pop-up bar and more.

Returning for its second season, Blitzen’s holiday pop-up bar at Omni La Mansión del Rio! Jada takes us to see everything Blitzen’s has to offer, from their festive cocktails to their decked halls.

Swiss Chocolate Shoppe is here to show us their sweet holiday lineup--perfect for stocking stuffers. Learn how this shop is giving back to marine animal rescue and research along the Texas coast.

Adeina Anderson from Creative Lifestyles with Adeina shows us how to make the perfect hot cocoa bar and shares inexpensive gift ideas.

Our Question of the Day: Which Christmas gift exchange is better: secret Santa or white elephant? Vote here and look for the results today on the show.

From the biggest stages in Vegas and LA, magician Chris Blackmore is here in town performing at the Magic Saloon. We get a sneak peek at his exciting performance today.

Take a trip to the Christmas Capital of Texas in Grapevine. Texas travel blogger Jessica Serna from My Curly Adventures brings us on her holiday adventure to see what makes Grapevine the Christmas Capital.

Add some sparkle to your gift giving this season with wine bundles from Heath Sparkling Wines.

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve” tour is coming to San Antonio, and this is your last chance to enter to win a pair of first-row tickets to the concert on Dec. 21, 2025, at Frost Bank Center! Enter the sweepstakes here.

Where do you want us to go next? We want to see your favorite San Antonio spots. Click here to upload photos or videos. We might air them on the show!

SA Live airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV, smartphone or our YouTube channel.

