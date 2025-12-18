As seen on SA Live - Thursday, December 18, 2025

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., a new La Panadería location opens in Stone Oak! Plus, Tamale Santa, holidays at a downtown San Antonio hotel and more.

Our Question of the Day: What is your favorite Christmas song? Let us know here and look for your answer today on the show.

Recommended Videos

A new La Panadería Bakery Café just opened in Stone Oak! Jen takes us inside for a first look. We also get to meet their newest family member, Don Lino, the mascot that represents everything La Panadería stands for.

The Gunter Hotel is busy this holiday season, and in a new Jada Picks It, we get to learn all about it. Join Jada for ornament hanging, fine dining at Jots, holiday cocktails, and a big giveaway.

Santa went on his routes early this year, except he wasn’t handing out presents. Join Jen on an adventure around town with Tamale Santa and the Grinch as they drop off Adelita Tamales to some lucky people.

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra concert is right around the corner on Dec. 21 at the Frost Bank Center, and we learn how this electric concert gives back to the community by donating a portion of their proceeds to the Elf Louise Christmas Project.

Cruise Planners - The Russell Travel Team is your key to all things travel for the new year. Learn about the fastest-growing segment in the travel industry.

Community First Health Plans is helping the community during an all-time high of food insecurity. Community First Food Pantry is a resource providing families with food, school supplies, pet food and more.

Where do you want us to go next? We want to see your favorite San Antonio spots. Click here to upload photos or videos. We might air them on the show!

SA Live airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV, smartphone or our YouTube channel.