SA Live

Bolner’s family guacamole & carne asada

Bolner’s Fiesta Products shares an authentic recipe

Robert Morin, SA Live Producer

Bolner's Recipe (2026)

SAN ANTONIO – You’ve probably used their spices but here’s how the Bolner family uses their seasonings to take two Mexican dishes to the next level.

Bolner Family Guacamole Recipe By: Emerson Bolner

Ingredients:

• 3 Large Avocados

• 2 teaspoons Fajita Seasoning

• 2 teaspoons Lime Pepper ½ Lime or Lemon, squeezed

• Red Onion, minced (add to taste)

• Fresh Jalapeno, minced (add to taste) Jalapeno Juice to taste

Carne Asada

Ingredients:

1 skirt steak

1 jar Carne Asada Seasoning

Directions:

Season skirt steak on both sides. Let sit for at least 30 minutes, or overnight for maximum flavor development.

Sear quickly over hot coals until desired doneness. Enjoy with hot tortillas and garnish with Cheese, Guacamole and your other favorite toppings!

Find lots more recipes from Bolner’s Fiesta Products here.

